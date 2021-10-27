Post-war construction work to provide housing for displaced residents underway

The construction of new settlements within the framework of the state program to provide housing to the residents displaced due the war continues.

STEPANAKERT, OCTOBER 27, ARTSAKHPRESS: Martha Danielyan, the spokesperson for the Ministry of Urban Planning of the Republic of Artsakh, informed "Artsakhpress". He detailed that the construction works of a new residential district in the north-eastern part of the Noragyugh community of Askeran region have started with the funding support of "Hayastan" All-Armenian Fund.

Earthworks are underway at this stage. The total area of the settlement in the design calculation outline is 32 hectares. The area of the land plots near the house will be 1200 square meters.

"The construction works are carried out by "Kapavor" LLC.