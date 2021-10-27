Azerbaijanis Steal Dozens of Cattle from Artsakh Resident

The Artsakh Investigative Committee opened a criminal case over the theft of dozens of cattle from an Artsakh resident by Azerbaijanis.

STEPANAKERT, OCTOBER 27, ARTSAKHPRESS: In a statement on Wednesday, the law enforcement agency said that on October 3, a group of Azerbaijanis conspired and stole more than 30 cows and 13 calves from a resident of the town of Chartar of the Martuni region, causing him 12,3 million drams in material damage, Panorama.am reports.

The preliminary investigation is underway.