New sports ground opened in Stepanakert

On October 27, on the initiative of Olympic vice-champion, World Champion Arsen Julfalakyan and World and European champion, Olympic Games participant David Safaryan, the sports ground built in Stepanakert’s "Artsakh" district was opened.

STEPANAKERT, OCTOBER 27, ARTSAKHPRESS: The Minister of Education, Science, Culture and Sport of the Republic of Artsakh, Lusine Gharakhanyan told “Artsakhpress” that Armenians like Arsen Julfalakyan and Davit Safaryan support Artsakh and Artsakh people during these difficult days.

Բնութագրությունը հասանալի չէ"I really want each of the children of Artsakh to become Arsen Julfalakyan or Davit Safaryan, because to win in sports means to beat yourself; to cross all borders in the good sense of the word - kindness, courage, will, self-improvement, self-overcoming and self-realization. After the 44-day war, we realized that we must become even stronger and return, because we have no other choice," said Gharakhanyan.

Բնութագրությունը հասանալի չէIn his speech, Arsen Julfalakyan noted that such programs in Artsakh will be continuous.

"When I see the shining eyes of children, I realize that the job was done right, and the target was chosen correctly," he said.

Բնութագրությունը հասանալի չէԲնութագրությունը հասանալի չէ11-year-old Yuri Makaryan, who has been attending wushu classes for 5 years, expressed great joy that he will train in a new sports ground every day.

Armenian people grateful to Pope Francis for principled, unambiguous statement on recognition of Genocide, Armenian FM says

With the opening of the Vatican’s Apostolic Nunciature in Armenia, a new page will begin in the history of the diplomatic relations between Armenia and the Holy See, Minister of Foreign Affairs Ararat Mirzoyan said during the joint press conference with Substitute for General Affairs of the Secretariat of State at the Holy See Archbishop Edgar Peña Parra in Yerevan.

Dollar stable in Armenia

The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 476.94/$1 in Armenia on Tuesday; this is down by 0.01 from Monday, according to the official website of the Central Bank of Armenia, news.am informs.

Post-war construction work to provide housing for displaced residents underway

The construction of new settlements within the framework of the state program to provide housing to the residents displaced due the war continues.

Armenia-Russia unified troops formation holds tactical military exercises

The unified formation of the Armenian and Russian troops are holding tactical military exercises in Armenia.

Armenian people grateful to Pope Francis for principled, unambiguous statement on recognition of Genocide, Armenian FM says
Post-war construction work to provide housing for displaced residents underway
New sports ground opened in Stepanakert
Israel may grant entry to tourists vaccinated with Sputnik V starting on Nov 15
2074 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Armenia
U.S. mayors rescind false proclamations they had issued at Azerbaijan’s urging

The Azeri government does not seem to understand that you can’t always get what you want by bribing...

Harut Sassounian: Turkish-American groups contributed $2.2mMillion to politicians since 2007

Russia realized it was deceived by cooperating with Turkey and Azerbaijan, says political analyst

1 year after Beirut explosion, Lebanon’s recovery still vague amid crisis

1 year since the devastating Beirut explosion, the circumstances of the blast aren’t yet revealed,...

I am convinced that Russia respects the format of the OSCE Minsk Group. Artsakh should have a status. Artsakh NA Speaker

Artsakh of Life. Sokrat Khanyan

Olympic Games vice champion of wrestling Arsen Julfalakyan is in Artsakh on sports initiative
Olympic Games vice champion of wrestling Arsen Julfalakyan is in Artsakh on sports initiative
The school of Mokhratagh of Artsakh
The school of Mokhratagh of Artsakh's Martakert region
" Teach for Armenia". Ararat Sargsyan teaches History at Shahnasur school
" Teach for Armenia". Ararat Sargsyan teaches History at Shahnasur school
The community of Taghavard of Artsakh
The community of Taghavard of Artsakh's Martuni region
"The Reborn". Artsakh film director will tell the world about the 44-day Artsakh war with a new film

New sports ground opened in Stepanakert

$1 million to Lebanese Armenian Community

Israel may grant entry to tourists vaccinated with Sputnik V starting on Nov 15

