37 new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Artsakh in the past 24 hours, the ministry of health said today.

STEPANAKERT, OCTOBER 27, ARTSAKHPRESS: 169 COVID-19 tests were conducted on October 26.

145 people are hospitalized now, 18 are in critical condition, 70- in serious condition. The other confirmed cases receive treatment at home.

A 68-year-old patient has died from the disease.