President Sarkissian pays historical visit to Saudi Arabia

President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian paid a working visit to Saudi Arabia, the President’s administration informed, noting that October 26, 2021 will become a unique page in the history of Armenian-Arabic and particularly Armenia-Saudi Arabia relations.

STEPANAKERT, OCTOBER 27, ARTSAKHPRESS: “This unprecedented event will definitely be a turning point in Armenia’s international relations. Under the condition of absence of diplomatic relations between Armenia and Saudi Arabia, when no Armenian official had ever visited that country since Armenia’s independence, the President of Armenia made a historical step, for the first time visiting that country, which has an exclusive importance in the Arabic and Islamic world”, reads the message released by the President’s Office.

At the airport in the capital of Saudi Arabia, Armenian President Armen Sarkissian was welcomed at the highest state level in the person of the Minister of State for Foreign Affairs of Saudi Arabia Adel al-Jubeir, and according to the official protocol, the state flag of the Republic of Armenia was raised at the airport.


     

President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian paid a working visit to Saudi Arabia, the President’s administration informed, noting that October 26, 2021 will become a unique page in the history of Armenian-Arabic and particularly Armenia-Saudi Arabia relations.

Armenian Speaker of Parliament meets with Cypriot Presidential Commissioner

Speaker of Parliament of Armenia Alen Simonyan and his delegation met with Cyprus Presidential Commissioner...

Armenian Parliament to discuss situation on Armenia-Azerbaijan line of contact in closed-format session

The Armenian Parliament will hold a closed-format session to discuss the current situation on the line...

Artak Beglaryan delivered speech at the annual assembly and charity dinner of the Armenian Missionary Association of America

On october 23, Artsakh State Minister Artak Beglaryan participated in the annual assembly and charity...

Russia MFA: Moscow is optimistic about prospects of investing in Armenia

Moscow is optimistic about the prospects of investing in Armenia's economy. This opinion was expressed...

Armenian-Russian alliance has no adversaries in the region other than Azerbaijan and Turkey – military expert on drills

The tactical military exercises of the Armenian-Russian Joint Troops Formation show that the Armenian-Russian...

Armenian, Cypriot Speakers of Parliament reaffirm readiness to strengthen cooperation

Speaker of Parliament of Armenia Alen Simonyan and President of the House of Representatives of Cyprus...

Economy

Dollar stable in Armenia

The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 476.94/$1 in Armenia on Tuesday; this is down by 0.01 from Monday, according to the official website of the Central Bank of Armenia, news.am informs.

World oil prices on the rise

World oil prices are going up Monday morning, and trading data attest to this.

World oil prices still falling

World oil prices are still dropping Friday morning, and trading data as well analysts attest to this.

World oil prices dropping

World oil prices are falling Thursday morning, and trading data attest to this, news.am informs.

Reshetnikov: Russia companies plan to invest more than $1 billion in Armenia

Russian companies plan to invest more than $1 billion in Armenia. Russian Minister of Economic Development...

World oil prices going up

World oil prices are on the rise Tuesday morning, and trading data attest to this, news.am informs.

Union of Banks of Armenia has new board chairman

Gevorg Machanyan has been elected the new Chairman of the Board of the Union of Banks of Armenia (UBA)...

Society

Lebanese President discusses domestic situation with new Armenian Catholic Patriarch

President of Lebanon Michel Aoun received new Patriarch of the Armenian Catholic House of Cilicia, Raphael Minassian at Baabda Palace, discussing the domestic situation in Lebanon, the National News Agency of Lebanon reports citing the Presidential Press Office.

Construction of a new settlement started in Aygestan

The construction of a new settlement for the residents of the Avetaranots village displaced by the war...

After the war the reopened Matenadaran-Gandzasar scientific cultural center had about 2,500 visitors. Director

During the 44-day Artsakh war, the Matenadaran-Gandzasar scientific cultural center after Mesrop Mashtots,...

1517 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Armenia

1517 new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Armenia in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number...

The hotline of the Artsakh President’s Office received 119 calls over last week

On October 18 to 22, the hotline staff of the Office of the Artsakh Republic President received 119 calls,...

I preferred to return to Artsakh and continue creating in my homeland. Displaced resident

Hayrapet Navasardyan with his wife and two children from Arakel community of Artsakh’s Hadrut region...

A group of displaced citizens from Kashatagh received work tools

On the initiative of the "Return to Kashatagh" NGO, 22 residents displaced from Kashatagh have got an...

Military

Armenia-Russia unified troops formation holds tactical military exercises

The unified formation of the Armenian and Russian troops are holding tactical military exercises in Armenia.

Junior Sergeant firing artillery in iconic war photo bestowed posthumous Hero of Artsakh title

President of Artsakh Arayik Harutyunyan awarded the posthumous Hero of Artsakh highest state award to...

Armenia ombudsman: Azerbaijan army that invaded Gegharkunik Province build large shelters, concrete roads

The Azerbaijani armed forces that invaded Gegharkunik Province of Armenia have built large shelters,...

Artsakh Defense Minister visits wounded servicemen of latest Azerbaijani attack

The Minister of Defense and Commander of the Defense Army of Artsakh General-major Kamo Vardanyan visited...

Armenia MOD: Azerbaijan fires at Yeraskh

The Azerbaijani Armed Forces today fired at Yeraskh village of Ararat Province of Armenia, the Ministry...

Azerbaijani forces open fire at Artsakh military ambulance

On October 15, around 09:00, the Azerbaijani military opened fire at a medical ambulance of the Artsakh...

Armenian side has no territorial losses. Artsakh’s Defense Army

The Defense Army of Artsakh informs that following the border incidents the situation is calm at the...

Japanese scientists create world's first 'thinking' robot with a brain
President Sarkissian pays historical visit to Saudi Arabia
Lavrov: Russia-NATO relations cannot be called catastrophic because there are none
China FM calls on US to lift sanctions against Afghanistan
Dollar stable in Armenia
U.S. mayors rescind false proclamations they had issued at Azerbaijan’s urging

The Azeri government does not seem to understand that you can’t always get what you want by bribing...

Harut Sassounian: Turkish-American groups contributed $2.2mMillion to politicians since 2007

Russia realized it was deceived by cooperating with Turkey and Azerbaijan, says political analyst

1 year after Beirut explosion, Lebanon’s recovery still vague amid crisis

1 year since the devastating Beirut explosion, the circumstances of the blast aren’t yet revealed,...

I am convinced that Russia respects the format of the OSCE Minsk Group. Artsakh should have a status. Artsakh NA Speaker

Artsakh of Life. Sokrat Khanyan

Olympic Games vice champion of wrestling Arsen Julfalakyan is in Artsakh on sports initiative
Olympic Games vice champion of wrestling Arsen Julfalakyan is in Artsakh on sports initiative
The school of Mokhratagh of Artsakh
The school of Mokhratagh of Artsakh's Martakert region
" Teach for Armenia". Ararat Sargsyan teaches History at Shahnasur school
" Teach for Armenia". Ararat Sargsyan teaches History at Shahnasur school
The community of Taghavard of Artsakh
The community of Taghavard of Artsakh's Martuni region
Culture

"The Reborn". Artsakh film director will tell the world about the 44-day Artsakh war with a new film

Armenian, French culture ministers discuss cooperation in preservation of Artsakh’s cultural heritage

Seventeenth-century Armenian paintings return to Windsor Castle after 150 years

The screening of the film "Solomon's Songs" took place in Stepanakert

Sport

Artsakh sambo wrestler won bronze medal at the World Championship

The Republican Rapid Chess Tournament Kicked off in Stepanakert

Artsakh athletes won prizes in wrestling tournament held at Armenia

Wrestler Malkhas Amoyan will fight for the title of world champion

Diaspora

$1 million to Lebanese Armenian Community

Primate of the Artsakh Diocese met with the members of U.S Western Coast Office of the “Armenian Relief Society”

NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian resigns

Harut Sassounian: Aliyev-Pashinyan duel via video at United Nations General Assembly

International

Japanese scientists create world’s first ‘thinking’ robot with a brain

Lavrov: Russia-NATO relations cannot be called catastrophic because there are none

China FM calls on US to lift sanctions against Afghanistan

Russia records another 36,466 coronavirus cases

