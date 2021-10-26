Artsakhpress

International

China FM calls on US to lift sanctions against Afghanistan

During a meeting with Abdul Ghani Baradar (appointed Vice-President of the ad-hoc Cabinet of Afghanistan by the radical Taliban) in Doha, Qatar, China’s Foreign Minister Wang Yi called on the U.S. and Western countries to lift the sanctions imposed against Afghanistan, news.am informs, citing TASS.

STEPANAKERT, OCTOBER 26, ARTSAKHPRESS:  “China attaches great importance to the humanitarian hardships that Afghanistan is currently facing, and calls on the U.S. and Western countries to lift the sanctions,” the website of the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs reports. The minister stated that all the parties need to cooperate reasonably and pragmatically with the Taliban of Afghanistan to help Afghanistan move on the path to favorable development.

According to him, China has never interfered in the domestic affairs of Afghanistan and has never sought to have personal interest and an influence zone. He added that China supports the Afghan people’s efforts for stabilization and reconstruction.

The Chinese foreign minister also voiced hope that the Taliban will be open and in solidarity with all the fractions and ethnic groups in the country for the sake of peaceful recovery, protection of the lawful rights and interests of women and children and will stay true to the friendly-neighborly policy and help build a modern country.


     

Politics

Armenian Speaker of Parliament meets with Cypriot Presidential Commissioner

Speaker of Parliament of Armenia Alen Simonyan and his delegation met with Cyprus Presidential Commissioner Photis Photiou, the Armenian Parliament’s press service said.

Economy

Dollar stable in Armenia

The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 476.94/$1 in Armenia on Tuesday; this is down by 0.01 from Monday, according to the official website of the Central Bank of Armenia, news.am informs.

Society

Lebanese President discusses domestic situation with new Armenian Catholic Patriarch

President of Lebanon Michel Aoun received new Patriarch of the Armenian Catholic House of Cilicia, Raphael Minassian at Baabda Palace, discussing the domestic situation in Lebanon, the National News Agency of Lebanon reports citing the Presidential Press Office.

Military

Armenia-Russia unified troops formation holds tactical military exercises

The unified formation of the Armenian and Russian troops are holding tactical military exercises in Armenia.

Analytical

Interview

1 year after Beirut explosion, Lebanon’s recovery still vague amid crisis

Photos

Videos

Culture

Sport

Diaspora

International

