The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 476.94/$1 in Armenia on Tuesday; this is down by 0.01 from Monday, according to the official website of the Central Bank of Armenia, news.am informs.

October 26, 2021, 16:13 Dollar stable in Armenia

STEPANAKERT, OCTOBER 26, ARTSAKHPRESS: The exchange rate for one euro was AMD 554.01 (down by AMD 0.49), that of one UK pound totaled AMD 657.89 (up by AMD 1.94), and the rate of one Russian ruble made up AMD 6.88 (up by AMD 0.08) in the country.

In addition, one gram of silver, gold and platinum amounted to AMD 373.77, AMD 27,681.66 and AMD 16,039.34, respectively.