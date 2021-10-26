The construction of a new settlement for the residents of the Avetaranots village displaced by the war has started in the administrative territory of the Aygestan community of Artsakh’s Askeran region.

October 26, 2021, 12:12 Construction of a new settlement started in Aygestan

STEPANAKERT, OCTOBER 26, ARTSAKHPRESS: Martha Danielyan, spokesperson for the Ministry of Urban Planning of the Republic of Artsakh, told “Artsakhpress”.

"Currently, earthworks are being carried out at the construction site.

The total area of the settlement in the design calculation outline will make 52 hectares, and the area of the adjacent land plots will be 1000-1300 square meters. The new settlement will have 254 private houses with 2, 3, 4 and 5 rooms. The construction works of the private houses are carried out by the "Kapavor" LLC. The residential houses are being built with the funding support of Artsakh Government," said M. Danielyan.