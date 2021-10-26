After the war the reopened Matenadaran-Gandzasar scientific cultural center had about 2,500 visitors. Director

During the 44-day Artsakh war, the Matenadaran-Gandzasar scientific cultural center after Mesrop Mashtots, evacuated its specimens, such as manuscripts, antique books and archival documents, as well as computers and other technical means. They moved them to Matenadaran in Yerevan.

STEPANAKERT, OCTOBER 26, ARTSAKHPRESS: Aram Torosyan, Director of Matenadaran-Gandzasar scientific-cultural center told "Artsakhpress" . He noted that the branch did not stop operating during the war, but temporarily closed its doors to visitors.

“During the war, all the exhibits of the the Matenadaran-Gandzasar scientific cultural center were evacuated. Museum specimens should be removed from the area where the hostilities are taking place as soon as possible. We did not know in which direction the enemy would develop the attack. During this war we witnessed the targeting of cultural monuments, churches and monasteries. Therefore, it was decided to completely evacuate the manuscript heritage. "We have returned 1/3 of the evacuated samples to Gandzasar in July," said Torosyan.

Aram Torosyan noted that from the very first day of its establishment they had emphasized the cultural and enlightening mission of the structure in Artsakh, especially among the youth, and from July till today they have received about 2500 visitors.