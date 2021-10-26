Armenian Parliament to discuss situation on Armenia-Azerbaijan line of contact in closed-format session

The Armenian Parliament will hold a closed-format session to discuss the current situation on the line of contact between Armenia and Azerbaijan and the demarcation issues.

STEPANAKERT, OCTOBER 26, ARTSAKHPRESS-ARMENPRESS: At the beginning of today’s session Vice Speaker of Parliament Ruben Rubinyan said that he has proposed at least 1/5 of the total number of MPs to hold an urgent discussion at a closed-format session about the current situation on the line of contact between Armenia and Azerbaijan and the demarcation issues.

63 MPs voted in favor of the respective draft decision, 17 abstained.

It was also proposed to give an opportunity to the first deputy chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces Kamo Kochunts and Commander of the NSS Border Troops Arman Maralchyan to report the situation.