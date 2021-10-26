Russia MFA: Moscow is optimistic about prospects of investing in Armenia

Moscow is optimistic about the prospects of investing in Armenia's economy. This opinion was expressed by Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Andrey Rudenko in an interview with RIA Novosti, news.am informs.

STEPANAKERT, OCTOBER 26, ARTSAKHPRESS: "The prospects of our economic cooperation are not bad. We are quite optimistic about these prospects, and believe that Armenia truly has a number of domains that would be appealing to Russian investors, including large investors," Rudenko said.

Earlier, Russian Deputy Minister of Economic Development Dmitry Volvach had said that Russia's $2.2 billion in investments in Armenia would soon increase by another $1 billion. He had added that these funds will be directed to energy, infrastructure, and transport.