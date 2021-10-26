Russia MFA: Moscow is optimistic about prospects of investing in Armenia

Moscow is optimistic about the prospects of investing in Armenia's economy. This opinion was expressed by Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Andrey Rudenko in an interview with RIA Novosti, news.am informs.
Moscow is optimistic about the prospects of investing in Armenia's economy. This opinion was expressed by Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Andrey Rudenko in an interview with RIA Novosti, news.am informs.
The Armenian Parliament will hold a closed-format session to discuss the current situation on the line of contact between Armenia and Azerbaijan and the demarcation issues.
On october 23, Artsakh State Minister Artak Beglaryan participated in the annual assembly and charity...
Moscow is optimistic about the prospects of investing in Armenia's economy. This opinion was expressed...
The tactical military exercises of the Armenian-Russian Joint Troops Formation show that the Armenian-Russian...
Speaker of Parliament of Armenia Alen Simonyan and President of the House of Representatives of Cyprus...
The issue of re-operating Stepanakert airport has been discussed for many years within the framework...
About 120 thousand of almost 150 thousand residents of Nagorno Karabakh, have returned or remained after...
World oil prices are going up Monday morning, and trading data attest to this.
World oil prices are still dropping Friday morning, and trading data as well analysts attest to this.
World oil prices are falling Thursday morning, and trading data attest to this, news.am informs.
Russian companies plan to invest more than $1 billion in Armenia. Russian Minister of Economic Development...
World oil prices are on the rise Tuesday morning, and trading data attest to this, news.am informs.
Gevorg Machanyan has been elected the new Chairman of the Board of the Union of Banks of Armenia (UBA)...
Armenia is taking part in Anuga 2021, the leading global trade fair for the food and beverage industry...
1517 new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Armenia in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 298,069, the ministry of healthcare reports.
On October 18 to 22, the hotline staff of the Office of the Artsakh Republic President received 119 calls,...
Hayrapet Navasardyan with his wife and two children from Arakel community of Artsakh’s Hadrut region...
On the initiative of the "Return to Kashatagh" NGO, 22 residents displaced from Kashatagh have got an...
Artsakh confirmed 42 new coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, the Ministry of Health reported on Monday,...
1,075 marriages and 140 divorces were registered in Artsakh in January-September 2021, the Civil Acts...
The regional center of Martuni, located in the eastern part of the Artsakh Republic, is trying to live...
The unified formation of the Armenian and Russian troops are holding tactical military exercises in Armenia.
President of Artsakh Arayik Harutyunyan awarded the posthumous Hero of Artsakh highest state award to...
The Azerbaijani armed forces that invaded Gegharkunik Province of Armenia have built large shelters,...
The Minister of Defense and Commander of the Defense Army of Artsakh General-major Kamo Vardanyan visited...
The Azerbaijani Armed Forces today fired at Yeraskh village of Ararat Province of Armenia, the Ministry...
On October 15, around 09:00, the Azerbaijani military opened fire at a medical ambulance of the Artsakh...
The Defense Army of Artsakh informs that following the border incidents the situation is calm at the...
The Azeri government does not seem to understand that you can’t always get what you want by bribing...
1 year since the devastating Beirut explosion, the circumstances of the blast aren’t yet revealed,...
month
week
day