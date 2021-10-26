The United Kingdom’s current relations with Russia are not the way London would like to see, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said during a telephone conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday, Tass informs.

October 26, 2021, 09:50 British PM tells Putin Russia-UK relationship "is not the one" London wants

STEPANAKERT, OCTOBER 26, ARTSAKHPRESS: "The Prime Minister was clear that the UK’s current relationship with Russia is not the one we want. He said significant bilateral difficulties remain, including the poisonings in Salisbury in 2018. The Prime Minister also underscored the importance of Ukrainian sovereignty," a Downing Street spokesperson said after their telephone call.

The Kremlin said after the conversation that the two leaders exchanged views on the current situation in bilateral relations and "expressed a common opinion that despite the existing problems Moscow and London should establish cooperation in a number of areas." According to the Kremlin, the sides agreed to "maintain necessary contacts on the issues touched upon during the conversation."

Putin’s previous telephone conversation with Johnson took place on May 8, 2020. Back then, the sides also expressed readiness to establish dialogue and cooperate on issues on the agenda of Russian-British relations and on current international problems.