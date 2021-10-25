I preferred to return to Artsakh and continue creating in my homeland. Displaced resident

Hayrapet Navasardyan with his wife and two children from Arakel community of Artsakh’s Hadrut region has been displaced due to the 2020 Artsakh War unleashed by Azerbaijan.

STEPANAKERT, OCTOBER 25, ARTSAKHPRESS: After the ceasefire in late November, he has settled in the Haterk community of Artsakh’s Martakert region.



Their third child was born in 2021 on April 2.



In an interview with "Artsakhpress", Hayrapet Navasardyan mentioned that he is engaged in agriculture and cattle breeding.

"I worked as a history teacher at Arakel School, and my wife worked as an elementary teacher.

Here in Haterk, the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) has funded my business plan as a part of the program to help the displaced. I will be engaged in pig breeding. I received the money and have already bought the pigs.



“The house where we live now has been renovated within the framework of a state program,” he said and added that he had an opportunity to live outside the Homeland, but he preferred to return and continue creating in Artsakh.