Hayrapet Navasardyan with his wife and two children from Arakel community of Artsakh’s Hadrut region has been displaced due to the 2020 Artsakh War unleashed by Azerbaijan.
I preferred to return to Artsakh and continue creating in my Homeland. Displaced resident
Their third child was born in 2021 on April 2.
In an interview with "Artsakhpress", Hayrapet Navasardyan mentioned that he is engaged in agriculture and cattle breeding.
“The house where we live now has been renovated within the framework of a state program,” he said and added that he had an opportunity to live outside the Homeland, but he preferred to return and continue creating in Artsakh.