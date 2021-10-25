We hope that due to the active and constructive role of Russia, Stepanakert airport will be reopened. Artsakh State Minister

The issue of re-operating Stepanakert airport has been discussed for many years within the framework of the Minsk Group Co-Chairs, but Azerbaijan has always shown destructive behavior, even threatening to destroy civilian aircraft.

STEPANAKERT, OCTOBER 25, ARTSAKHPRESS: Artsakh State Minister Artak Beglaryan told “Regnum” Russian news agency, referring to the issue of re-operation of Stepanakert airport.

"After the war and the deployment of Russian peacekeeping troops, we hoped that the airport would start operating, but again Azerbaijan is doing its best to “abort” the program, politicizing the humanitarian issue of such importance as much as possible.

In general, this fits within the framework of that policy of the Azerbaijani authorities, which seeks to isolate the people of Artsakh from the outside world, which is against the norms of international law and the civilized world," said Artak Beglaryan.

However, he expressed hope that due to Russia's active and constructive role, it will be possible to reopen Stepanakert airport in the foreseeable future.