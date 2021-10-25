Artsakh State Minister discusses cooperation programs with US Congressman

Artsakh Minister of State Artak Beglaryan, who is on a visit to the US, met with Congressman David Valadao, in Hanford, California, the state minister's office informed.

STEPANAKERT, OCTOBER 25, ARTSAKHPRESS: Artak Beglaryan thanked the Congressman for the constant support to the people of Artsakh, introduced him on the current situation and the humanitarian, political challenges in the Republic.

The State Minister said that there is a necessity for a broad international support especially for eliminating the humanitarian consequences of the 2020 War and finally exercising the Artsakh people’s right to self-determination.

David Valado reaffirmed his support to the protection of rights and freedoms of the people of Artsakh. The sides exchanged views on the possible involvement of US Congressmen in the solution of the existing problems.