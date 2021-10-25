Artsakhpress

Politics

Artsakh State Minister discusses cooperation programs with US Congressman

Artsakh Minister of State Artak Beglaryan, who is on a visit to the US, met with Congressman David Valadao, in Hanford, California, the state minister's office informed.

STEPANAKERT, OCTOBER 25, ARTSAKHPRESS: Artak Beglaryan thanked the Congressman for the constant support to the people of Artsakh, introduced him on the current situation and the humanitarian, political challenges in the Republic.

The State Minister said that there is a necessity for a broad international support especially for eliminating the humanitarian consequences of the 2020 War and finally exercising the Artsakh people’s right to self-determination.

David Valado reaffirmed his support to the protection of rights and freedoms of the people of Artsakh. The sides exchanged views on the possible involvement of US Congressmen in the solution of the existing problems.


     

State Minister convinced Russian peacekeepers will stay in Artsakh until the conflict is settled

About 120 thousand of almost 150 thousand residents of Nagorno Karabakh, have returned or remained after the war.

World oil prices on the rise

World oil prices are going up Monday morning, and trading data attest to this.

A group of displaced citizens from Kashatagh received work tools

On the initiative of the "Return to Kashatagh" NGO, 22 residents displaced from Kashatagh have got an opportunity to practice their preferred profession in new circumstances.

Armenia-Russia unified troops formation holds tactical military exercises

The unified formation of the Armenian and Russian troops are holding tactical military exercises in Armenia.

U.S. mayors rescind false proclamations they had issued at Azerbaijan’s urging

The Azeri government does not seem to understand that you can’t always get what you want by bribing...

Harut Sassounian: Turkish-American groups contributed $2.2mMillion to politicians since 2007

Russia realized it was deceived by cooperating with Turkey and Azerbaijan, says political analyst

1 year after Beirut explosion, Lebanon’s recovery still vague amid crisis

1 year since the devastating Beirut explosion, the circumstances of the blast aren’t yet revealed,...

I am convinced that Russia respects the format of the OSCE Minsk Group. Artsakh should have a status. Artsakh NA Speaker

Artsakh of Life. Sokrat Khanyan

"The Reborn". Artsakh film director will tell the world about the 44-day Artsakh war with a new film

Artsakh sambo wrestler won bronze medal at the World Championship

