A group of displaced citizens from Kashatagh received work tools

On the initiative of the "Return to Kashatagh" NGO, 22 residents displaced from Kashatagh have got an opportunity to practice their preferred profession in new circumstances.

October 25, 2021

STEPANAKERT, OCTOBER 25, ARTSAKHPRESS: Azatoohi Simonian, Advisor on Diaspora Affairs to the President of Artsakh Republic told “Artsakhpress”.

"Our compatriots have been provided with work tools-hairdresser and manicurist tools, makeup artist’s tools, sewing machine, a honey strainer, a stove, a mixer.

"This financial support was provided by Anushavan and Ofik Abrahamyans,” A. Simonyan said, thanking the Diaspora compatriots Anushavan and Ofik Abrahamyans whose devoted work for Armenia and Artsakh continues for many years.