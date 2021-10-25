1,075 marriages and 140 divorces were registered in Artsakh in January-September 2021, the Civil Acts Registration Office and Notary Office of the Ministry of Justice of Artsakh informs.

October 25, 2021, 12:25 The number of marriages increased in Artsakh

STEPANAKERT, OCTOBER 25, ARTSAKHPRESS: The index has increased by 850, as compared to the same period last year. In general, the number of birth certificates registration in the mentioned period has decreased by 496; in the same period of the previous year it was 1544.