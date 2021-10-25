The regional center of Martuni, located in the eastern part of the Artsakh Republic, is trying to live its daily life in the post-war period.

October 25, 2021, 11:54 Martuni today. Daily life and problems presented by the mayor (photos)

STEPANAKERT, OCTOBER 25, ARTSAKHPRESS: Acting mayor of Martuni, Aznavour Saghyan told "Artsakhpress".

"Before the 44-day Artsakh war, Martuni had 6228 residents, after the war that number increased to 6823. About 168 displaced families have settled in the region. All families benefited from the ICRC and other state assistance programs. The city suffered a lot during the war. As a result of the shelling, more than 900 buildings were damaged.

14 private houses have been completely destroyed. Renovation works have been carried out in 380 private houses,”Aznavour Saghyan noted.

He said that two main schools with a total of 1024 students and two kindergartens with 320 children operate in Martuni.

“The Aram Khachaturian Art School has 130 students, the vocational school has 110 students, and the Children and Youth Creativity Center has 375 students. The church of St. Nerses the Great, built in the 20th century, is the place of prayer for believers. The mayor noted that 49 have fallen during the 44-day war and 87 have wounded. There is one missing person. They were all brought up in the spirit of the legendary Avo,” he said.

Speaking about the employment of the population, A. Saghyan detailed: "There is a poultry farm, a winery, a tobacco dryer and construction companies, which provide employment for the population.”