Artsakh confirmed 42 new coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, the Ministry of Health reported on Monday, October 25.
One more person dies of coronavirus in Artsakh
STEPANAKERT, OCTOBER 25, ARTSAKHPRESS: A total of 113 coronavirus tests were conducted Sunday in the country.
Currently, 135 coronavirus patients are hospitalized, the ministry said, adding the patients with mild symptoms receive home treatment. 9 patients are said to be in critical condition.
A 40-year-old Artsakh woman died from coronavirus in the past 24 hours.
A total of 15,750 coronavirus tests have been conducted in Artsakh so far this year, and the results of 1,683 of them have come back positive.