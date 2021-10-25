Artsakhpress

Several ministers arrested in Sudan, army blocked entrances to the capital

Four ministers and high-ranking officials from Khartoum state have been arrested in Sudan, the Al Hadath TV channel reported on Monday, Tass informs.

STEPANAKERT, OCTOBER 25, ARTSAKHPRESS: The army blocked all entrances to the capital and the bridges. 

Among the detainees are the ministers of communications, information, finance, and industry. The governor of Khartoum and one of the representatives of the ruling Sovereign Council in the country were also detained. The arrests continue.

Head of the country's Sovereign Council, Abdel Fattah al-Burkhan is expected to make a statement soon. Mass arrests began in the capital after al-Burkhan's meeting with Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok.

On Sunday, Sudanese police used tear gas to disperse hundreds of protesters trying to block the central street in the capital.

The supporters of the army have been protesting in Khartoum for the second week in a row. They are holding a sit-down strike in front of the headquarters of the main command of the Armed Forces, demanding the resignation of the government, and representatives of civilian forces, who are seeking the end of the transition period and the final transfer of power by the army. According to the capital's authorities, supporters of the former ruling party of ousted President Omar al-Bashir were involved in the riots.


     

Artak Beglaryan highly appreciated the Diaspora's support to Artsakh

On October 21, Artsakh State Minister Artak Beglaryan met in Los Angeles with the leaders of the community spiritual leaders and the management of the local office of the Armenian National Committee.

President Arayik Harutyunyan paid a working visit

The President of the Artsakh Republic Arayik Harutyunyan started his regular working tour from the Ajapnyak...

‘Main goal is to achieve long-term settlement in South Caucasus’, Putin says

It is necessary to create conditions for the long-term settlement in the South Caucasus, Russian President...

Statements about the disbandment of the army do not correspond to reality.Artsakh Presidential Spokesperson

The statement of Ashot Harutyunyan, a member of the board of the "Armenian population forcibly displaced...

Ambassador presents Armenian POW issue to UK MPs

Armenia’s Ambassador to the United Kingdom Varuzhan Nersesyan met with Catherine West and James Murray,...

Many countries are unaware of Iran’s major anti-drug trafficking efforts – embassy’s response to Aliyev’s accusations

The Embassy of Iran in Armenia responded to Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev’s accusations made during...

ICJ hearings are about forming right international perceptions on Artsakh issue, Armenia's representative says

If the International Court of Justice, the principal judicial organ of the United Nations, approves Armenia’s...

World oil prices still falling

World oil prices are still dropping Friday morning, and trading data as well analysts attest to this.

World oil prices dropping

World oil prices are falling Thursday morning, and trading data attest to this, news.am informs.

Reshetnikov: Russia companies plan to invest more than $1 billion in Armenia

Russian companies plan to invest more than $1 billion in Armenia. Russian Minister of Economic Development...

World oil prices going up

World oil prices are on the rise Tuesday morning, and trading data attest to this, news.am informs.

Union of Banks of Armenia has new board chairman

Gevorg Machanyan has been elected the new Chairman of the Board of the Union of Banks of Armenia (UBA)...

Armenia participates in Anuga 2021, largest trade fair for food and beverage industry in Europe

Armenia is taking part in Anuga 2021, the leading global trade fair for the food and beverage industry...

World oil prices going up

World oil prices are on the rise Monday morning, and trading data attest to this, news.am informs.

The educational process at Chankatakh school continued with great hope and good mood. (Photos)

Both students and teachers of the secondary school of Chankatagh community of Artsakh’s Martakert region continue their educational process with great hope and good mood. They want to live in their native village and attend their school.

1962 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Armenia

1962 new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Armenia in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number...

Over 600,000 Doses of Moderna Vaccine To Be Donated to Armenia

620,400 doses of Spikevax vaccine manufactured by Moderna will be donated to Armenia, Minister of Healthcare...

Construction work underway in Haterk. Head of Community

The Haterk community of Artsakh’ Martakert region lives its daily life, the villagers on their own...

Russian peacekeepers, philanthropists deliver 1.2 tons of humanitarian aid to residents of Artsakh

The Russian peacekeepers and the representatives of charity organizations of Armenia and Russia have...

Residents of Khndzristan continue to create in the post-war period: Head of the community

The Khndzristan community of Artsakh’s Askeran region has 780 residents. They live and create in their...

67 new cases of coronavirus reported in Artsakh

Artsakh confirmed 67 new coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, the Ministry of Healthcare reported...

Armenia-Russia unified troops formation holds tactical military exercises

The unified formation of the Armenian and Russian troops are holding tactical military exercises in Armenia.

Junior Sergeant firing artillery in iconic war photo bestowed posthumous Hero of Artsakh title

President of Artsakh Arayik Harutyunyan awarded the posthumous Hero of Artsakh highest state award to...

Armenia ombudsman: Azerbaijan army that invaded Gegharkunik Province build large shelters, concrete roads

The Azerbaijani armed forces that invaded Gegharkunik Province of Armenia have built large shelters,...

Artsakh Defense Minister visits wounded servicemen of latest Azerbaijani attack

The Minister of Defense and Commander of the Defense Army of Artsakh General-major Kamo Vardanyan visited...

Armenia MOD: Azerbaijan fires at Yeraskh

The Azerbaijani Armed Forces today fired at Yeraskh village of Ararat Province of Armenia, the Ministry...

Azerbaijani forces open fire at Artsakh military ambulance

On October 15, around 09:00, the Azerbaijani military opened fire at a medical ambulance of the Artsakh...

Armenian side has no territorial losses. Artsakh’s Defense Army

The Defense Army of Artsakh informs that following the border incidents the situation is calm at the...

U.S. mayors rescind false proclamations they had issued at Azerbaijan’s urging

The Azeri government does not seem to understand that you can’t always get what you want by bribing...

Harut Sassounian: Turkish-American groups contributed $2.2mMillion to politicians since 2007

Russia realized it was deceived by cooperating with Turkey and Azerbaijan, says political analyst

1 year after Beirut explosion, Lebanon’s recovery still vague amid crisis

1 year since the devastating Beirut explosion, the circumstances of the blast aren’t yet revealed,...

I am convinced that Russia respects the format of the OSCE Minsk Group. Artsakh should have a status. Artsakh NA Speaker

Artsakh of Life. Sokrat Khanyan

The school of Mokhratagh of Artsakh
The school of Mokhratagh of Artsakh's Martakert region
" Teach for Armenia". Ararat Sargsyan teaches History at Shahnasur school
" Teach for Armenia". Ararat Sargsyan teaches History at Shahnasur school
The community of Taghavard of Artsakh
The community of Taghavard of Artsakh's Martuni region
Non-surrendering type of an Artsakhian. From Zuar to Haterk
Non-surrendering type of an Artsakhian. From Zuar to Haterk
"The Reborn". Artsakh film director will tell the world about the 44-day Artsakh war with a new film

Armenian, French culture ministers discuss cooperation in preservation of Artsakh’s cultural heritage

Seventeenth-century Armenian paintings return to Windsor Castle after 150 years

The screening of the film "Solomon's Songs" took place in Stepanakert

Artsakh sambo wrestler won bronze medal at the World Championship

The Republican Rapid Chess Tournament Kicked off in Stepanakert

Artsakh athletes won prizes in wrestling tournament held at Armenia

Wrestler Malkhas Amoyan will fight for the title of world champion

$1 million to Lebanese Armenian Community

Primate of the Artsakh Diocese met with the members of U.S Western Coast Office of the “Armenian Relief Society”

NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian resigns

Harut Sassounian: Aliyev-Pashinyan duel via video at United Nations General Assembly

Several ministers arrested in Sudan, army blocked entrances to the capital

Some US agencies begin investigating Biden's withdrawal of troops from Afghanistan

China passes law to cut homework pressure on students

Russia reports 37,141 COVID-19 cases in past 24 hours

