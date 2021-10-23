The educational process at Chankatagh school continued with great hope and good mood. (Photos)

Both students and teachers of the secondary school of Chankatagh community of Artsakh’s Martakert region continue their educational process with great hope and good mood. They want to live in their native village and attend their school.

STEPANAKERT, OCTOBER 23, ARTSAKHPRESS: The school Principal Emma Danielyan told "Artsakhpress".

"After the ceasefire, we were looking forward to returning to our native village. The school now has 59 students and 22 teachers, but we do not have a physics teacher. This year 10 children are attending the first grade, which is a good result for the village.

Tatevik Yenokyan currently teaches geography at our school within the framework of the "Teach for Armenia" program. She has brought innovation and freshness to our school,” Danielyan said.

Talking about the problems of the school, Emma Danielyan noted that the school building that is in an emergency condition. The school principal also added that there is no gym and hall in the school.