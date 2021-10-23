Artak Beglaryan highly appreciated the Diaspora's support to Artsakh

On October 21, Artsakh State Minister Artak Beglaryan met in Los Angeles with the leaders of the community spiritual leaders and the management of the local office of the Armenian National Committee.

STEPANAKERT, OCTOBER 23, ARTSAKHPRESS: During the meetings with the Primate of the US Western Diocese of the Armenian Apostolic Church Archbishop Hovnan Terteryan and the Primate of the US Western Diocese of the Catholicosate of the Great House of Cilicia Bishop Torgom Tonoyan, Artak Beglaryan presented the post-war situation in Artsakh, the security and humanitarian challenges.

The State Minister thanked the spiritual leaders for their continuous and compassionate support to Artsakh, emphasizing its moral significance for the people of Artsakh.

The State Minister also met with the members of the Armenian National Committee of the US West Coast, headed by the chairperson Nora Hovsepyan. He highly assessed the activity of the Armenian National Committee in the protection of the rights and interests of the people of Artsakh.

It is noted that in all the meetings the parties discussed a number of issues related to the strengthening of Artsakh-Diaspora ties and the ways to resolve the post-war humanitarian issues with joint efforts.