A number of U.S. agencies have begun internal reviews of the Biden administration’s handling of the withdrawal from Afghanistan, particularly the final departure of military and diplomatic personnel, closure of the U.S. Embassy, and the emergency evacuation of diplomats and eligible Afghan refugees from the country, The Wall Street Journal reported.

October 23, 2021, 11:18 Some US agencies begin investigating Biden's withdrawal of troops from Afghanistan

STEPANAKERT, OCTOBER 23, ARTSAKHPRESS: The reviews, which have been started separately by the offices of inspectors general at the departments of Defense, Homeland Security, Health and Human Services and State, as well as at the U.S. Agency for International Development, aim to determine whether the administration adequately planned for and executed the withdrawal and subsequent evacuation and relocation of Afghan nationals, according to internal disclosures and U.S. officials familiar with the internal discussions.

The reviews amount to a broad examination of how the U.S. federal government managed the withdrawal from Afghanistan and of questions about whether it could have been handled better.