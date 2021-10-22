620,400 doses of Spikevax vaccine manufactured by Moderna will be donated to Armenia, Minister of Healthcare Anahit Avanesyan said, Armenpress reports.

October 22, 2021, 17:44 Over 600,000 Doses of Moderna Vaccine To Be Donated to Armenia

STEPANAKERT, OCTOBER 22, ARTSAKHPRESS: "Yesterday we signed a trilateral contract between Armenia, Norway and Moderna. I would like to thank the Kingdom of Norway and Moderna for the efforts to overcome the pandemic", she said.

The Directorate-General for European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations will assist in transferring the new batch of the vaccine to Armenia.

Armenia is already using Moderna vaccine since early October when it received the 50,000 doses as a donation from Lithuania.