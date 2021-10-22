President Joe Biden said Thursday the US was committed to coming to Taiwan's defense if it comes under attack from China, CNN reported.

October 22, 2021, 13:29 Biden says does not want Cold War with China

STEPANAKERT, OCTOBER 22, ARTSAKHPRESS: Asked twice during CNN's town hall whether the US would protect Taiwan if China attacked, Biden said it would.

"Yes, we have a commitment to do that," he said.

Biden said Thursday he was not concerned about an intentional military conflict with China—but indicated he was worried about unintentional escalation.

"China, Russia and the rest of the world knows we have the most powerful military in history of the world. Don't worry about whether they're going to be more powerful," he said. "But you do have to worry about whether or not they're going to engage in activities put them in a position where they may make a serious mistake."

Biden, citing his relationship with Chinese President Xi Jinping, said he wasn't looking to enter a prolonged conflict.

"I have spoken and spent more time with Xi Jinping than any other world leader has. That's why you hear people saying Biden wants to start a new cold war with China. I don't want a cold war with China. I want China to understand that we are not going to step back and change any of our views."