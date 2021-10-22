Construction work underway in Haterk. Head of Community

The Haterk community of Artsakh’s Martakert region lives its daily life; the villagers on their own initiative have started construction of houses and service objects.

STEPANAKERT, OCTOBER 22, ARTSAKHPRESS: The head of the Haterk community Vardan Grigoryan told "Artsakhpress", noting that they will support the fellow villagers continue the work they started with their own efforts.

"Currently, the old electricity network, which is in a deplorable condition, is being overhauled.

In Haterk, in general, the water issue has been resolved, but water supply works have yet to start in one district. 27 houses partially damaged by the war have already been repaired.

At the moment, the renovation and reconstruction of the houses of the fallen and injured fellow villagers, resettlers, and 4 large families are being carried out. Of the 37 resettled families (150 residents), 32 are provided with renovated houses on a temporary basis, while the others who have arrived recently; their living conditions are still unsatisfactory.

"We do not have a gym, a hospital, the kindergarten building is not in a good condition, there are no entertainment places for young people," said V. Grigoryan and noted that during the recent war, 4 of their fellow-villagers have fallen and the fate of one fellow villager remains unknown to this day.