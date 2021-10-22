Artsakhpress

Construction work underway in Haterk. Head of Community

The Haterk community of Artsakh’s Martakert region lives its daily life; the villagers on their own initiative have started construction of houses and service objects.

STEPANAKERT, OCTOBER 22, ARTSAKHPRESS: The head of the Haterk community Vardan Grigoryan told "Artsakhpress", noting that they will support the fellow villagers continue the work they started with their own efforts.

Բնութագրությունը հասանալի չէ"Currently, the old electricity network, which is in a deplorable condition, is being overhauled.

In Haterk, in general, the water issue has been resolved, but water supply works have yet to start in one district. 27 houses partially damaged by the war have already been repaired.

At the moment, the renovation and reconstruction of the houses of the fallen and injured fellow villagers, resettlers, and 4 large families are being carried out. Of the 37 resettled families (150 residents), 32 are provided with renovated houses on a temporary basis, while the others who have arrived recently; their living conditions are still unsatisfactory.

Բնութագրությունը հասանալի չէ"We do not have a gym, a hospital, the kindergarten building is not in a good condition, there are no entertainment places for young people," said V. Grigoryan and noted that during the recent war, 4 of their fellow-villagers have fallen and the fate of one fellow villager remains unknown to this day.

‘Main goal is to achieve long-term settlement in South Caucasus’, Putin says

It is necessary to create conditions for the long-term settlement in the South Caucasus, Russian President Vladimir Putin said during the discussion at the Valdai Club, in response to the question of one of the participants.

World oil prices still falling

World oil prices are still dropping Friday morning, and trading data as well analysts attest to this.

The Haterk community of Artsakh’ Martakert region lives its daily life, the villagers on their own initiative have started construction of houses and service objects.

Armenia-Russia unified troops formation holds tactical military exercises

The unified formation of the Armenian and Russian troops are holding tactical military exercises in Armenia.

U.S. mayors rescind false proclamations they had issued at Azerbaijan’s urging

The Azeri government does not seem to understand that you can’t always get what you want by bribing...

Harut Sassounian: Turkish-American groups contributed $2.2mMillion to politicians since 2007

Russia realized it was deceived by cooperating with Turkey and Azerbaijan, says political analyst

1 year after Beirut explosion, Lebanon’s recovery still vague amid crisis

1 year since the devastating Beirut explosion, the circumstances of the blast aren’t yet revealed,...

I am convinced that Russia respects the format of the OSCE Minsk Group. Artsakh should have a status. Artsakh NA Speaker

Artsakh of Life. Sokrat Khanyan

The school of Mokhratagh of Artsakh
The school of Mokhratagh of Artsakh's Martakert region
" Teach for Armenia". Ararat Sargsyan teaches History at Shahnasur school
" Teach for Armenia". Ararat Sargsyan teaches History at Shahnasur school
The community of Taghavard of Artsakh
The community of Taghavard of Artsakh's Martuni region
Non-surrendering type of an Artsakhian. From Zuar to Haterk
Non-surrendering type of an Artsakhian. From Zuar to Haterk
"The Reborn". Artsakh film director will tell the world about the 44-day Artsakh war with a new film

Artsakh sambo wrestler won bronze medal at the World Championship

$1 million to Lebanese Armenian Community

EU officially has a first lady

