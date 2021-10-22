The Khndzristan community of Artsakh’s Askeran region has 780 residents. They live and create in their native village.

October 22, 2021, 12:16 Residents of Khndzristan continue to create in the post-war period: Head of the community

STEPANAKERT, OCTOBER 22, ARTSAKHPRESS: The head of the community Alexey Avanesyan told "Artsakhpress".

"After the 44-day Artsakh war, 20 families have resettled in the village. We have 37 vacant houses, 18 of which we will provide to our displaced compatriots after the renovation. There is a community center in the village, where the aid station, the club and the house of culture are located. The ceremony hall is newly built.

The newly built school has 148 students. The kindergarten building was renovated by the Armenian Relief Society, which is attended by 43 students. After the war, the 3.6 km road connecting the village to the highway has been asphalted. The village is gasified and provided with electricity. We have a water problem, but according to the plan, a new artesian well will be built in the near future," Avanesyan said.

The head of the community noted that during the recent war, 4 fellow villagers fell and 2 of them were wounded. Speaking about the employment of the villagers, the mayor noted that the main directions are agriculture, horticulture and viticulture, assuring that even in the post-war period the village continues to develop day by day.