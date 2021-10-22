Silva Gharibyan with her husband and 3 children was displaced from the Nor Maragha community of Artsakh’s Martakert region and settled in the community of Chankatagh.

October 22, 2021, 11:40 I see the future of my family in Artsakh. Displaced Person

STEPANAKERT, OCTOBER 22, ARTSAKHPRESS: "We have been displaced due the war and now we are here. Neither my husband nor I work in Chankatagh, but we have a plot of land near the house; we keep chickens and pigs.

My two children go to school.There is a roof over our heads and the state reimburses the rent. Once a month, the International Committee of the Red Cross supported us in the form of food and hygiene items. They will help us to establish a greenhouse. They will install a drip irrigation system and will give seeds. We are going to grow greens, we will also try to grow cucumbers," Silva Gharibyan told “Artsakhpress”.

Our interlocutor sees the future of his family only in Artsakh, because he does not want to live anywhere else, but only with real security guarantees can feel safe here.