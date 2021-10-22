67 new cases of coronavirus reported in Artsakh

Artsakh confirmed 67 new coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, the Ministry of Healthcare reported on October 22.

STEPANAKERT, OCTOBER 22, ARTSAKHPRESS: At present, 120 people are receiving inpatient treatment for COVID-19, and doctors say 16 patients are in critical condition while 42 others, including young people—in severe condition.

A total of 15,355 coronavirus tests have been conducted in Artsakh so far this year, and the results of 1,548 of them have come back positive.