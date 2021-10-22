Artsakhpress

Society

Russian peacekeepers, philanthropists deliver 1.2 tons of humanitarian aid to residents of Artsakh

The Russian peacekeepers and the representatives of charity organizations of Armenia and Russia have provided humanitarian aid to the remote regions of Artsakh.

STEPANAKERT, OCTOBER 22, ARTSAKHPRESS: In a statement the Russian defense ministry said that the initiative has been carried out in the school of Khramort village of Askeran region. The needy families have been provided with 1.2 tons of humanitarian aid.

"Assistance will be provided to more than 320 families. First of all, we hand school supplies for the schoolchildren and preschool children of the Khramort settlement," said Dmitry Tusidi, a representative the Russian peacekeeping contingent.

In his words, in the future, humanitarian aid will be provided also to large families, as stoves, clothes, shoes, basic necessities will be provided, as well as two diesel generators.

Also, specialists from the humanitarian response center of the Russian peacekeeping contingent have handed autumn and winter children's clothes, shoes, school bags, and stationery.


     

Politics

President Arayik Harutyunyan paid a working visit

The President of the Artsakh Republic Arayik Harutyunyan started his regular working tour from the Ajapnyak district of Stepanakert, where he got acquainted with the construction works of apartment buildings being built with the funding of the ''Hayastan'' All-Armenian Fund for families, who were displaced by the war, the Presidential Office stated.

Economy

World oil prices still falling

World oil prices are still dropping Friday morning, and trading data as well analysts attest to this.

Society

Over 600,000 Doses of Moderna Vaccine To Be Donated to Armenia

620,400 doses of Spikevax vaccine manufactured by Moderna will be donated to Armenia, Minister of Healthcare Anahit Avanesyan said, Armenpress reports.

Military

Armenia-Russia unified troops formation holds tactical military exercises

The unified formation of the Armenian and Russian troops are holding tactical military exercises in Armenia.

Analytical

Interview

Photos

Videos

Culture

Sport

Diaspora

International

