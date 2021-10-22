The Russian peacekeepers and the representatives of charity organizations of Armenia and Russia have provided humanitarian aid to the remote regions of Artsakh.

October 22, 2021, 10:50 Russian peacekeepers, philanthropists deliver 1.2 tons of humanitarian aid to residents of Artsakh

STEPANAKERT, OCTOBER 22, ARTSAKHPRESS: In a statement the Russian defense ministry said that the initiative has been carried out in the school of Khramort village of Askeran region. The needy families have been provided with 1.2 tons of humanitarian aid.

"Assistance will be provided to more than 320 families. First of all, we hand school supplies for the schoolchildren and preschool children of the Khramort settlement," said Dmitry Tusidi, a representative the Russian peacekeeping contingent.

In his words, in the future, humanitarian aid will be provided also to large families, as stoves, clothes, shoes, basic necessities will be provided, as well as two diesel generators.

Also, specialists from the humanitarian response center of the Russian peacekeeping contingent have handed autumn and winter children's clothes, shoes, school bags, and stationery.