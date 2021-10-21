Donald Trump creates his own media group and social network

Former US President Donald Trump has announced the launch of the Trump Media and Technology Group, which will lead the development of his own social network called ‘TRUTH Social’, according to the press release published on behalf of the politician, TASS reports.

STEPANAKERT, OCTOBER 21, ARTSAKHPRESS: The media company’s mission is to "create a rival to the liberal media consortium and fight back against the ‘Big Tech’ companies of Silicon Valley, which have used their unilateral power to silence opposing voices in America," the statement reads. The TMTG will launch the TRUTH Social network soon.