Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova has said NATO has no evidence indicating the expelled staffers of Russia’s diplomatic mission at the organization had been involved in any malign activities, Tass informs.

October 21, 2021, 17:18 NATO’s spying charges against Russian diplomats groundless. Maria Zakharova

STEPANAKERT, OCTOBER 21, ARTSAKHPRESS: "We should be aware that NATO has systematically ruined relations with Russia to opt for the Cold War logic. Also, we should remember that the role of NATO’s Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg in this destructive process is significant. And lastly, we should keep in mind that there is no evidence against the activity of the Russians NATO has expelled," Zakharova wrote in her Telegram-channel in reply to Stoltenberg’s statements about the reason for the expulsion of Russian diplomats.

NATO’s secretary general, she remarked, should ask himself how many representatives of the organization’s member-countries disguised as diplomats and journalists are involved in spying activities around the world.

"If you find this impermissible, then please recall NATO countries’ intelligence operatives from Russia," she concluded.