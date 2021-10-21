We can preserve our existence and identity by strengthening our state.

Within the framework of the "Teach for Armenia" program, geography teacher Tatevik Yenokyan from the Darakert community of the Ararat region of the Republic of Armenia teaches at the secondary school of Chankatagh, Artsakh’s Martakert region.

STEPANAKERT, OCTOBER 21, ARTSAKHPRESS: In an interview with "Artsakhpress" , Tatevik Yenokyan mentioned that she is trying to make the community life more active.

"The motivation for participating in the program was studying Artsakh better, to teach in a remote corner and to show students that each of them is a leader who has a mission and role in the community, that each of them can be a change ; that their village is not in a remote corner of the world, but in the center of the world, that the homeland starts from their village and its problems and worries.

According to Tatevik Yenokyan, the future of Artsakh can be imagined only by being vigilant and prepared.

"For me, Artsakh is a corner of my homeland, which is wounded at the moment and needs our love and warmth. We should not love the homeland, the person, the phenomenon only with abstract ideas and thoughts, from afar, but touching it, doing something for it, living together with it, creating and mutually strengthening each other and taking care of our homeland. Any problem can be solved first of all through education, because our future society is the children we educate, they will strengthen the country where we live.

"Artsakh needs to become stronger. We can only preserve our existence and identity by creating a strong state and our contribution is very important," the teacher added.