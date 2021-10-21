Artsakhpress

Politics

Statements about the disbandment of the army do not correspond to reality.Artsakh Presidential Spokesperson

The statement of Ashot Harutyunyan, a member of the board of the "Armenian population forcibly displaced from Shushi" NGO, made in the Standing Committee on Protection of Human Rights and Public Affairs of the Republic of Armenia, that at the demand of the Azerbaijani side, Artsakh President is going to disband the army does not correspond to reality.

STEPANAKERT, OCTOBER 21, ARTSAKHPRESS: Spokesperson of the President of the Republic of Artsakh, Lusine Avanesyan told ”Artsakhpress”,

 “The Artsakh Defense Army has been and remains one of the main guarantors of the security of the Republic of Artsakh. At this very moment our soldiers are on active-duty in their positions, facing the enemy.The issue of disbanding the Defense Army is not on the agenda of the Artsakh government. All discussions related to the Defense Army relate to reorganization, rearmament, modernization and other issues. We have a lot to do to build our future, and the army plays a key role for our future plans,”said Lusine Avanesyan.


     

The statement of Ashot Harutyunyan, a member of the board of the "Armenian population forcibly displaced from Shushi" NGO in the Standing Committee on Protection of Human Rights and Public Affairs of the Republic of Armenia, that at the request of the Azerbaijani side, Artsakh President is going to disband the army does not correspond to reality.

Ambassador presents Armenian POW issue to UK MPs

Armenia’s Ambassador to the United Kingdom Varuzhan Nersesyan met with Catherine West and James Murray,...

Many countries are unaware of Iran’s major anti-drug trafficking efforts – embassy’s response to Aliyev’s accusations

The Embassy of Iran in Armenia responded to Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev’s accusations made during...

ICJ hearings are about forming right international perceptions on Artsakh issue, Armenia's representative says

If the International Court of Justice, the principal judicial organ of the United Nations, approves Armenia’s...

UK supports OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairmanship format on NK conflict settlement – Ambassador

Minister of Foreign Affairs Ararat Mirzoyan received today Ambassador of the United Kingdom to Armenia...

Former US ambassador: Demilitarized zone around Armenia’s borders fully justified at this point

Former US Ambassador to Armenia John M Evans (2004-2006) says Armenian Ombudsman Arman Tatoyan’s proposal...

CSTO PA political and international cooperation committee to hold next meeting in Yerevan

The Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) Parliamentary Assembly’s Standing Committee on Political...

Economy

World oil prices dropping

World oil prices are falling Thursday morning, and trading data attest to this, news.am informs.

Reshetnikov: Russia companies plan to invest more than $1 billion in Armenia

Russian companies plan to invest more than $1 billion in Armenia. Russian Minister of Economic Development...

World oil prices going up

World oil prices are on the rise Tuesday morning, and trading data attest to this, news.am informs.

Union of Banks of Armenia has new board chairman

Gevorg Machanyan has been elected the new Chairman of the Board of the Union of Banks of Armenia (UBA)...

Armenia participates in Anuga 2021, largest trade fair for food and beverage industry in Europe

Armenia is taking part in Anuga 2021, the leading global trade fair for the food and beverage industry...

World oil prices going up

World oil prices are on the rise Monday morning, and trading data attest to this, news.am informs.

Gas prices in Europe plummet below $1,000 per 1,000 cubic meters

The price of gas on the ICE exchange continued to decline on Thursday. By 10:30 Moscow time, it dropped...

Society

We can preserve our existence and identity by strengthening our state. "Teacher for Armenia" teacher

Within the framework of the "Teach for Armenia" program, geography teacher Tatevik Yenokyan from the Darakert community of the Ararat region of the Republic of Armenia teaches at the secondary school of Chankatagh, Artsakh’s Martakert region.

46 new coronavirus cases confirmed in Artsakh

Artsakh confirmed 46 new coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, the Ministry of Healthcare reported...

Fundraiser entitled "Stand by Artsakh" will be held in December

On the initiative of the Artsakh "High Technologies and Strategic Planning Center" Foundation, a telethon...

The Tsaghkashat kindergarten being renovated. Heda of Community

The Tsaghkashat community of Artsakh’s Askeran region has 195 residents.

2603 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Armenia

2603 new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Armenia in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number...

President Arayik Harutyunyan visited Taghavard community of Martuni region

President of the Artsakh Republic Arayik Harutyunyan visited Taghavard community of Martuni region and...

A new artesian well to be built in Tsaghkashen

The Tsaghkashen community of Artsakh’s Martakert region has 164 residents. After the war, all the residents...

Military

Junior Sergeant firing artillery in iconic war photo bestowed posthumous Hero of Artsakh title

President of Artsakh Arayik Harutyunyan awarded the posthumous Hero of Artsakh highest state award to Junior Sergeant Albert Hovhannisyan, the 19-year-old gunner of the Defense Army who became a household name when a photo of him firing a gun-howitzer during the 2020 Nagorno Karabakh War quickly became an iconic image symbolizing the Armenian fighting spirit and morale.

Armenia ombudsman: Azerbaijan army that invaded Gegharkunik Province build large shelters, concrete roads

The Azerbaijani armed forces that invaded Gegharkunik Province of Armenia have built large shelters,...

Artsakh Defense Minister visits wounded servicemen of latest Azerbaijani attack

The Minister of Defense and Commander of the Defense Army of Artsakh General-major Kamo Vardanyan visited...

Armenia MOD: Azerbaijan fires at Yeraskh

The Azerbaijani Armed Forces today fired at Yeraskh village of Ararat Province of Armenia, the Ministry...

Azerbaijani forces open fire at Artsakh military ambulance

On October 15, around 09:00, the Azerbaijani military opened fire at a medical ambulance of the Artsakh...

Armenian side has no territorial losses. Artsakh’s Defense Army

The Defense Army of Artsakh informs that following the border incidents the situation is calm at the...

CSTO says reached agreements contribute to creation of necessary conditions for political settlement of Karabakh crisis

The hostilities in Nagorno-Karabakh were managed to be stopped through the mediation of the Russian Federation,...

Donald Trump creates his own media group and social network
NATO’s spying charges against Russian diplomats groundless. Maria Zakharova
We can preserve our existence and identity by strengthening our state. "Teacher for Armenia" teacher
Statements about the disbandment of the army do not correspond to reality.Artsakh Presidential Spokesperson
Fundraiser entitled "Stand by Artsakh" will be held in December
Analytical

U.S. mayors rescind false proclamations they had issued at Azerbaijan’s urging

The Azeri government does not seem to understand that you can’t always get what you want by bribing...

Harut Sassounian: Turkish-American groups contributed $2.2mMillion to politicians since 2007

Russia realized it was deceived by cooperating with Turkey and Azerbaijan, says political analyst

Interview

1 year after Beirut explosion, Lebanon’s recovery still vague amid crisis

1 year since the devastating Beirut explosion, the circumstances of the blast aren’t yet revealed,...

I am convinced that Russia respects the format of the OSCE Minsk Group. Artsakh should have a status. Artsakh NA Speaker

Artsakh of Life. Sokrat Khanyan

Photos

" Teach for Armenia". Ararat Sargsyan teaches History at Shahnasur school
" Teach for Armenia". Ararat Sargsyan teaches History at Shahnasur school
The community of Taghavard of Artsakh
The community of Taghavard of Artsakh's Martuni region
Non-surrendering type of an Artsakhian. From Zuar to Haterk
Non-surrendering type of an Artsakhian. From Zuar to Haterk
The newly opened cement factory in Askeran
The newly opened cement factory in Askeran
Videos

Culture

"The Reborn". Artsakh film director will tell the world about the 44-day Artsakh war with a new film

Armenian, French culture ministers discuss cooperation in preservation of Artsakh’s cultural heritage

Seventeenth-century Armenian paintings return to Windsor Castle after 150 years

The screening of the film "Solomon's Songs" took place in Stepanakert

Sport

Artsakh sambo wrestler won bronze medal at the World Championship

The Republican Rapid Chess Tournament Kicked off in Stepanakert

Artsakh athletes won prizes in wrestling tournament held at Armenia

Wrestler Malkhas Amoyan will fight for the title of world champion

Diaspora

$1 million to Lebanese Armenian Community

Primate of the Artsakh Diocese met with the members of U.S Western Coast Office of the “Armenian Relief Society”

NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian resigns

Harut Sassounian: Aliyev-Pashinyan duel via video at United Nations General Assembly

International

Donald Trump creates his own media group and social network

NATO’s spying charges against Russian diplomats groundless. Maria Zakharova

Facebook reportedly plans to change its name next week

Powerful blast rocks Kabul

