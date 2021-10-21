Fundraiser entitled

On the initiative of the Artsakh "High Technologies and Strategic Planning Center" Foundation, a telethon will be held in Artsakh for the first time on December 10, during which all the money raised will be directed to the development of Artsakh.

STEPANAKERT, OCTOBER 21, ARTSAKHPRESS: On October 7-16, the delegation of the Artsakh Republic in the person of Chief Director of the High Technologies and Strategic Planning Center of the Republic of Artsakh Levon Ghulyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Artsakh David Babayan and the Minister of Economy and Agriculture Armen Tovmasyan paid a working visit to the Russian Federation to discuss these and a number of other issues, to strengthen ties with the Armenian community of the Diaspora.

"During the visit we had working meetings with the representatives of the Armenian community of a number of large cities of Russia, businessmen and officials. We have reached a number of agreements. The Armenian community has expressed readiness to make investments in Artsakh in the near future, to support the export of the Artsakh brand, to take an active part in the telethon to be held on December 10.

Our goal is to unite the potential, thought and capacity of the entire Armenian Diaspora, to restore the socio-economic reality of Artsakh, as well as to help our displaced compatriots to build their future in Artsakh by involving them in various innovative and realistic programs. We are working on the" Stand by Artsakh "project, which aims to organize a pan-Armenian event in Artsakh, which will be broadcast online by various Armenian and foreign TV channels," said Levon Ghulyan, Chief Director of the High Technologies and Strategic Planning Center of the Republic of Artsakh Levon Ghulyan.