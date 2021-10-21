The Tsaghkashat community of Artsakh’s Askeran region has 195 residents.

October 21, 2021, 11:44 The Tsaghkashat kindergarten being renovated. Heda of Community

STEPANAKERT, OCTOBER 21, ARTSAKHPRESS: After the war all the residents have returned to the village.

Suren Sargsyan, the head of the Tsaghkashat community , told "Artsakhpress".

"18 families have resettled in the community. The school has 34 students. The school building needs renovation. The kindergarten is not operating due to the building conditions, although the need of a kindergarten is felt in the village.

Artsakh State Minister Artak Beglaryan presented the issue to ARS (Armenian Relief Society) West Coast Chairperson Jacqueline Buniatyan, and the response was not delate.

Renovation of the former building of the kindergarten will start soon. The construction will be carried out with the funding support of the ARS West Coast and Artsakh Republic Government.

There is a community center, an aid station, a house of culture in the community, which needs renovation. We have also a ceremony hall. Two houses were partially damaged during the hostilities. Some of the rural roads are paved. We have a water problem. The village is provided with electricity and gas," said Sargsyan.

The head of the community said with regret that during the recent war one fellow-villager has fallen.

Speaking about the employment of the residents and their future plans, the mayor noted that the residents continue to live and create in their native village, cultivating their land.