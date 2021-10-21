Artsakh confirmed 46 new coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, the Ministry of Healthcare reported on October 21.

October 21, 2021, 11:34 46 new coronavirus cases confirmed in Artsakh

STEPANAKERT, OCTOBER 21, ARTSAKHPRESS: Currently, 96 coronavirus patients are hospitalized, the ministry said, adding the patients with mild symptoms receive home treatment. 15 patients are said to be in critical condition.

An estimated number of 15,106 people have been tested for coronavirus in Artsakh in 2021, with 1,481 of them getting positive results.