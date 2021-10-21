Many countries are unaware of Iran’s major anti-drug trafficking efforts – embassy’s response to Aliyev’s accusations

The Embassy of Iran in Armenia responded to Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev’s accusations made during the latest CIS summit that “Armenia and Iran colluded and used the Nagorno Karabakh territory for drug trafficking into Europe.”

STEPANAKERT, OCTOBER 21, ARTSAKHPRESS: This was denied by both Yerevan and Tehran.

Asked to comment, the embassy told Armenpress that many countries are actually unaware of Iran’s large-scale fight against drug trafficking.

“In response to the accusations addressed to the Islamic Republic of Iran and the Republic of Armenia during the October 15 CIS Heads of State Council Session, it is noteworthy that the sacrifice of thousands of martyrs and injured during the last four decades is only a small part of the continuous efforts assumed by the Islamic Republic of Iran in fighting drug trafficking, fighting this sinister occurrence, which has been numerously confirmed by relevant international organizations.

The Islamic Republic of Iran is closely cooperating with neighboring countries in combating drug trafficking, which has been mentioned during the same meeting by the Armenian Prime Minister in response to the Azerbaijani President’s accusations. It is noteworthy that according to the statement of the Police Chief for Anti-Drug Trafficking of the Islamic Republic of Iran, since the beginning of 2021 the authorities of the Islamic Republic of Iran have conducted exchange of information with the authorities of the Republic of Azerbaijan on drug trafficking networks in 140 cases.

The Islamic Republic of Iran, due to its location near to some of the major centers of narcotic manufacture in the world, is tolerating great pressures during the fight against illicit circulation of narcotics.

According to the official reports by the Islamic Republic of Iran government submitted to international organizations, in 2020 Iranian law enforcement agencies confiscated more than 1,147 tons of narcotics and engaged in over 3000 armed clashes in the fight against smugglers, which unfortunately resulted in the deaths of ten police officers.

In 2021, despite the economic sanctions-related problems, Iran’s fight against drug trafficking – which requires huge expenses – recorded greater results. The anti-drug trafficking efforts of the Islamic Republic of Iran led to Iran recording – with big difference - the highest indicator globally in the discovery of narcotics.

The indicator of the volumes of discovered opium-derived narcotics by Iran in the past years was more than 50% compared to the overall global figure.