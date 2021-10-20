Artsakh sambo wrestler won bronze medal at the World Championship

World Youth and Junior Sambo Championship was held in Greece on October 15-17.

STEPANAKERT, OCTOBER 20, ARTSAKHPRESS: Artsakh sambo wrestler Davit Hovsepyan (58 kg weight category) participated in the championship and became a bronze medalist.

"Azat Andryan, an international referee, Honored Sambo Coach of Artsakh, told "Artsakhpress" .

Teams from 25 countries took part in the championship. Davit Hovsepyan, led by the Honored Coach of the Republic of Artsakh and Armenia Ernest Mirzoyan, participated in the championship as a member of the Armenian national team. The Artsakh sambo wrestler defeated the Azerbaijani athlete in the very first fight. Our athlete was awarded a diploma and a medal," said A. Andryan.