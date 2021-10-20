President Arayik Harutyunyan visited Taghavard community of Martuni region

President of the Artsakh Republic Arayik Harutyunyan visited Taghavard community of Martuni region and got acquainted with the programs implemented with state and charitable means in the current year, the Presidential Office stated.

STEPANAKERT, OCTOBER 20, ARTSAKHPRESS: The head of state convened a working consultation on the spot, discussed the urgent problems of the community, development programs, as well as the issue of providing housing to the displaced residents. President Harutyunyan stressed that all the issues are in the center of the Government's attention, and according to the priority, their solutions will be comprehensively given.

The President of the Republic was accompanied by Vitaly Balasanyan, secretary of the security council, Karen Shahramanyan, chief of the office of the President, Aram Sargsyan, minister of urban development and Edik Avanesyan, head of Martuni district administration.