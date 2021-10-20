Former US Ambassador to Armenia John M Evans (2004-2006) says Armenian Ombudsman Arman Tatoyan’s proposal to create demilitarized zone around the borders of Armenia, in particular on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border, “is fully justified”.

October 20, 2021, 14:45 Former US ambassador: Demilitarized zone around Armenia’s borders fully justified at this point

STEPANAKERT, OCTOBER 20, ARTSAKHPRESS: “Ombudsman Arman Tatoyan seems to be the only Armenian official standing up for the population,” he tweeted on Monday.

“Demilitarized zone around the borders is fully justified at this point,” Evans said.