Artsakhpress

ՀԱՅРУСENG
ՀԱՅРУСENG
Politics

Former US ambassador: Demilitarized zone around Armenia’s borders fully justified at this point

Former US Ambassador to Armenia John M Evans (2004-2006) says Armenian Ombudsman Arman Tatoyan’s proposal to create demilitarized zone around the borders of Armenia, in particular on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border, “is fully justified”.

Former US ambassador: Demilitarized zone around Armenia’s borders fully justified at this point

Former US ambassador: Demilitarized zone around Armenia’s borders fully justified at this point

STEPANAKERT, OCTOBER 20, ARTSAKHPRESS: “Ombudsman Arman Tatoyan seems to be the only Armenian official standing up for the population,” he tweeted on Monday.

“Demilitarized zone around the borders is fully justified at this point,” Evans said.


     

Politics

Former US ambassador: Demilitarized zone around Armenia’s borders fully justified at this point

Former US Ambassador to Armenia John M Evans (2004-2006) says Armenian Ombudsman Arman Tatoyan’s proposal to create demilitarized zone around the borders of Armenia, in particular on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border, “is fully justified”.

All news from section

CSTO PA political and international cooperation committee to hold next meeting in Yerevan

The Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) Parliamentary Assembly’s Standing Committee on Political...

CSTO PA political and international cooperation committee to hold next meeting in Yerevan

The Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) Parliamentary Assembly’s Standing Committee on Political...

Lavrov, ICRC chief discuss humanitarian issues of Artsakh

The humanitarian issues in Ukraine, Syria, Afghanistan and Artsakh have been discussed between Russian...

Productive cooperation established between Russia and Armenia in different directions – Putin

Russian President Vladimir Putin has addressed the participants of the 8th Russian-Armenian Inter-Regional...

Azerbaijan’s policy of terrorism seeks to achieve exodus of Armenians from Artsakh, warns Stepanakert

Azerbaijan’s policy of terrorism seeks to achieve the exodus of Armenians from Artsakh, Stepanakert...

Russian peacekeepers safeguard ceasefire in Nagorno Karabakh. Putin

Russian peacekeepers stand as guarantors of the ceasefire in Nagorno Karabakh, President Vladimir Putin...

Economy

Reshetnikov: Russia companies plan to invest more than $1 billion in Armenia

Russian companies plan to invest more than $1 billion in Armenia. Russian Minister of Economic Development Maksim Reshetnikov said this Tuesday during the Eighth Armenian-Russian Interregional Forum in Yerevan, news.am informs.

All news from section

World oil prices going up

World oil prices are on the rise Tuesday morning, and trading data attest to this, news.am informs.

Union of Banks of Armenia has new board chairman

Gevorg Machanyan has been elected the new Chairman of the Board of the Union of Banks of Armenia (UBA)...

Armenia participates in Anuga 2021, largest trade fair for food and beverage industry in Europe

Armenia is taking part in Anuga 2021, the leading global trade fair for the food and beverage industry...

World oil prices going up

World oil prices are on the rise Monday morning, and trading data attest to this, news.am informs.

Gas prices in Europe plummet below $1,000 per 1,000 cubic meters

The price of gas on the ICE exchange continued to decline on Thursday. By 10:30 Moscow time, it dropped...

World oil prices dropping

World oil prices are falling Thursday morning, and trading data attest to this, news.am informs.

Society

President Arayik Harutyunyan visited Taghavard community of Martuni region

President of the Artsakh Republic Arayik Harutyunyan visited Taghavard community of Martuni region and got acquainted with the programs implemented with state and charitable means in the current year, the Presidential Office stated.

All news from section

A new artesian well to be built in Tsaghkashen

The Tsaghkashen community of Artsakh’s Martakert region has 164 residents. After the war, all the residents...

35 new Covid cases confirmed in Artsakh

Artsakh confirmed 35 new coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, the Ministry of Health reported on October...

Water line being built in Artsakh's Chankatagh. Community Leader

After the war, the residents of the Chankatagh community of Artsakh’s Martakert region have returned...

The Tufenkian Foundation renovated a house in Kherkhan

The “Tufenkian” Charitable Foundation continues its activity in post-war Artsakh.

COVID-19 cases worldwide down 4%, deaths down 2% in past week — WHO

More than 2.7 million people contracted COVID-19 between October 11 and 17, over 46,000 people died,...

Artsakh is a sacred land for me. Yesayi Makhtesyan moved from the United States and settled in Artsakh's Haterk

Yesayi Makhtesyan's family is in the United States, but he decided to come to Artsakh, his Homeland.

Military

Junior Sergeant firing artillery in iconic war photo bestowed posthumous Hero of Artsakh title

President of Artsakh Arayik Harutyunyan awarded the posthumous Hero of Artsakh highest state award to Junior Sergeant Albert Hovhannisyan, the 19-year-old gunner of the Defense Army who became a household name when a photo of him firing a gun-howitzer during the 2020 Nagorno Karabakh War quickly became an iconic image symbolizing the Armenian fighting spirit and morale.

All news from section

Armenia ombudsman: Azerbaijan army that invaded Gegharkunik Province build large shelters, concrete roads

The Azerbaijani armed forces that invaded Gegharkunik Province of Armenia have built large shelters,...

Artsakh Defense Minister visits wounded servicemen of latest Azerbaijani attack

The Minister of Defense and Commander of the Defense Army of Artsakh General-major Kamo Vardanyan visited...

Armenia MOD: Azerbaijan fires at Yeraskh

The Azerbaijani Armed Forces today fired at Yeraskh village of Ararat Province of Armenia, the Ministry...

Azerbaijani forces open fire at Artsakh military ambulance

On October 15, around 09:00, the Azerbaijani military opened fire at a medical ambulance of the Artsakh...

Armenian side has no territorial losses. Artsakh’s Defense Army

The Defense Army of Artsakh informs that following the border incidents the situation is calm at the...

CSTO says reached agreements contribute to creation of necessary conditions for political settlement of Karabakh crisis

The hostilities in Nagorno-Karabakh were managed to be stopped through the mediation of the Russian Federation,...

President Arayik Harutyunyan visited Taghavard community of Martuni region
U.S. mayors rescind false proclamations they had issued at Azerbaijan’s urging
Former US ambassador: Demilitarized zone around Armenia’s borders fully justified at this point
Powerful blast rocks Kabul
A new artesian well to be built in Tsaghkashen
more news

Analytical

U.S. mayors rescind false proclamations they had issued at Azerbaijan’s urging

The Azeri government does not seem to understand that you can’t always get what you want by bribing...

Harut Sassounian: Turkish-American groups contributed $2.2mMillion to politicians since 2007

Russia realized it was deceived by cooperating with Turkey and Azerbaijan, says political analyst

All news from section

Interview

1 year after Beirut explosion, Lebanon’s recovery still vague amid crisis

1 year since the devastating Beirut explosion, the circumstances of the blast aren’t yet revealed,...

I am convinced that Russia respects the format of the OSCE Minsk Group. Artsakh should have a status. Artsakh NA Speaker

Artsakh of Life. Sokrat Khanyan

All news from section

Photos

Non-surrendering type of an Artsakhian. From Zuar to Haterk
Non-surrendering type of an Artsakhian. From Zuar to Haterk
The newly opened cement factory in Askeran
The newly opened cement factory in Askeran
" Teach for Armenia".Poghos Galstyan teaches physics at Qolatak school, Artsakh
" Teach for Armenia".Poghos Galstyan teaches physics at Qolatak school, Artsakh's Martakert region
"Teach for Armenia". Gayane Khachumyan teaches the Armenian Language and Literature at Verin Horatagh school
"Teach for Armenia". Gayane Khachumyan teaches the Armenian Language and Literature at Verin Horatagh school
more news

Videos

more news
more news

Culture

"The Reborn". Artsakh film director will tell the world about the 44-day Artsakh war with a new film

All news from section

Armenian, French culture ministers discuss cooperation in preservation of Artsakh’s cultural heritage

Seventeenth-century Armenian paintings return to Windsor Castle after 150 years

The screening of the film "Solomon's Songs" took place in Stepanakert

Sport

The Republican Rapid Chess Tournament Kicked off in Stepanakert

All news from section

Artsakh athletes won prizes in wrestling tournament held at Armenia

Wrestler Malkhas Amoyan will fight for the title of world champion

Champions Chess Tour: Aronian defeats Mamedyarov

Diaspora

$1 million to Lebanese Armenian Community

All news from section

Primate of the Artsakh Diocese met with the members of U.S Western Coast Office of the “Armenian Relief Society”

NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian resigns

Harut Sassounian: Aliyev-Pashinyan duel via video at United Nations General Assembly

International

Facebook reportedly plans to change its name next week

All news from section

Powerful blast rocks Kabul

Military bus hits mines in Damascus

Trump’s website defaced by Turkish hacker

Most Read

month

week

day

Search