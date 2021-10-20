The Tsaghkashen community of Artsakh’s Martakert region has 164 residents. After the war, all the residents have returned to the village.

October 20, 2021, 12:28 A new artesian well to be built in Tsaghkashen

STEPANAKERT, OCTOBER 20, ARTSAKHPRESS: The head of the community Rafik Galstyan told “Artsakhpress”.

"6 families with 26 people have resettled in the community. We are ready to accept 6 more families. There are 12 students in the school. The school building needs renovation.

There is a community center and an aid station in the community. Before the 44-day Artsakh war, the ceremony hall was being constructed with funding support from the Valex Charitable Foundation. Funding was discontinued after the war, and so far no construction work is underway.

Five houses have been partially damaged during the hostilities. The inter-community roads are paved. We have a water problem, but in the near future, a new artesian well will be constructed.

The village is provided with electricity and gas," said Galstyan.

The head of the community noted that during the recent battles for the defense of the homeland 1 fellow-villager has fallen and 5 of them have been wounded. Speaking about the future plans, the mayor noted that despite the existing problems, the residents continue to live and create in their native village.