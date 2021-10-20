After the war, the residents of the Chankatagh community of Artsakh’s Martakert region have returned to their daily life.

October 20, 2021, 12:23 Water line being built in Artsakh's Chankatagh. Community Leader

STEPANAKERT, OCTOBER 20, ARTSAKHPRESS: The head of the Chankatagh community, Sasun Vanyan told "Artsakhpress".

"There are 108 families with 357 residents living in the community. The villagers mainly work in the “Base Metals” company.

At first, 10 displaced families settled in the community, but 3 families moved to Martakert.

There is no kindergarten in the community. The school is in an emergency situation. We have a problem with drinking and irrigation water. We informed about the community problems.

It has been several days since work started. We will have water in the next year. Fortunately, we do not have a building damaged by the war.

During the recent battles for the defense of the homeland 6 of our fellow-villagers fell and 5 of them were wounded.

The houses of the families of the fallen servicemen are being renovated by the government. The displaced families are mainly provided with jobs," said S. Vanyan.