After the war, the residents of the Chankatagh community of Artsakh’s Martakert region have returned to their daily life.
Water line being built in Artsakh's Chankatagh. Community Leader
STEPANAKERT, OCTOBER 20, ARTSAKHPRESS: The head of the Chankatagh community, Sasun Vanyan told "Artsakhpress".
"There are 108 families with 357 residents living in the community. The villagers mainly work in the “Base Metals” company.
At first, 10 displaced families settled in the community, but 3 families moved to Martakert.
The houses of the families of the fallen servicemen are being renovated by the government. The displaced families are mainly provided with jobs," said S. Vanyan.