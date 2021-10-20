The Tufenkian Foundation renovated a house in Kherkhan

The “Tufenkian” Charitable Foundation continues its activity in post-war Artsakh.

STEPANAKERT, OCTOBER 20, ARTSAKHPRESS: With the funding support of the foundation, the apartment of Stepan Seyranyan from the village of Kherkhan of Artsakh’s Martuni region has been renovated. During the recent Artsakh War, Stepan Seyranyan sacrificed his life for the sake of the homeland.

In an interview with “Artsakhpress”, Stepan Seyranyan’s Marine Seyranyan, said that the apartment had been half-finished for a long time.

Before the 3rd Artsakh War we lived in our half-built apartment. After the war, we were not able to continue the reconstruction work. I live with my three sons and my daughter-in-law. We are grateful to the Tufenkian Foundation for its assistance.

"Let there be peace in Artsakh, let such charitable program be continuous," Seyranyan said.