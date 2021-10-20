35 new Covid cases confirmed in Artsakh

Artsakh confirmed 35 new coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, the Ministry of Health reported on October 20.

STEPANAKERT, OCTOBER 20, ARTSAKHPRESS: In total, 211 Covid-19 tests were performed in the country on October 19.

At present, 95 people are receiving inpatient treatment in Artsakh for COVID-19, and doctors say 14 patients are in critical condition while 41 others, including young people—in severe condition.

A total of 14,896 coronavirus tests have been conducted in Artsakh so far this year, and the results of 1,435 of them have come back positive.