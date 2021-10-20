35 new Covid cases confirmed in Artsakh

Artsakh confirmed 35 new coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, the Ministry of Health reported on October 20.
Former US Ambassador to Armenia John M Evans (2004-2006) says Armenian Ombudsman Arman Tatoyan’s proposal to create demilitarized zone around the borders of Armenia, in particular on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border, “is fully justified”.
The Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) Parliamentary Assembly’s Standing Committee on Political...
The humanitarian issues in Ukraine, Syria, Afghanistan and Artsakh have been discussed between Russian...
Russian President Vladimir Putin has addressed the participants of the 8th Russian-Armenian Inter-Regional...
Azerbaijan’s policy of terrorism seeks to achieve the exodus of Armenians from Artsakh, Stepanakert...
Russian peacekeepers stand as guarantors of the ceasefire in Nagorno Karabakh, President Vladimir Putin...
Russian companies plan to invest more than $1 billion in Armenia. Russian Minister of Economic Development Maksim Reshetnikov said this Tuesday during the Eighth Armenian-Russian Interregional Forum in Yerevan, news.am informs.
World oil prices are on the rise Tuesday morning, and trading data attest to this, news.am informs.
Gevorg Machanyan has been elected the new Chairman of the Board of the Union of Banks of Armenia (UBA)...
Armenia is taking part in Anuga 2021, the leading global trade fair for the food and beverage industry...
World oil prices are on the rise Monday morning, and trading data attest to this, news.am informs.
The price of gas on the ICE exchange continued to decline on Thursday. By 10:30 Moscow time, it dropped...
World oil prices are falling Thursday morning, and trading data attest to this, news.am informs.
President of the Artsakh Republic Arayik Harutyunyan visited Taghavard community of Martuni region and got acquainted with the programs implemented with state and charitable means in the current year, the Presidential Office stated.
The Tsaghkashen community of Artsakh’s Martakert region has 164 residents. After the war, all the residents...
After the war, the residents of the Chankatagh community of Artsakh’s Martakert region have returned...
The “Tufenkian” Charitable Foundation continues its activity in post-war Artsakh.
More than 2.7 million people contracted COVID-19 between October 11 and 17, over 46,000 people died,...
Yesayi Makhtesyan's family is in the United States, but he decided to come to Artsakh, his Homeland.
President of Artsakh Arayik Harutyunyan awarded the posthumous Hero of Artsakh highest state award to Junior Sergeant Albert Hovhannisyan, the 19-year-old gunner of the Defense Army who became a household name when a photo of him firing a gun-howitzer during the 2020 Nagorno Karabakh War quickly became an iconic image symbolizing the Armenian fighting spirit and morale.
The Azerbaijani armed forces that invaded Gegharkunik Province of Armenia have built large shelters,...
The Minister of Defense and Commander of the Defense Army of Artsakh General-major Kamo Vardanyan visited...
The Azerbaijani Armed Forces today fired at Yeraskh village of Ararat Province of Armenia, the Ministry...
On October 15, around 09:00, the Azerbaijani military opened fire at a medical ambulance of the Artsakh...
The Defense Army of Artsakh informs that following the border incidents the situation is calm at the...
The hostilities in Nagorno-Karabakh were managed to be stopped through the mediation of the Russian Federation,...
The Azeri government does not seem to understand that you can’t always get what you want by bribing...
1 year since the devastating Beirut explosion, the circumstances of the blast aren’t yet revealed,...
