A powerful blast rocked Afghanistan’s capital Kabul on Wednesday, TASS reports citing the 1TV channel.

October 20, 2021, 12:41 Powerful blast rocks Kabul

STEPANAKERT, OCTOBER 20, ARTSAKHPRESS: According to the TV channel, the explosion occurred in the Deh Mazang downtown district across from the border police headquarters. An individual tossed a grenade inside a passing vehicle belonging to the Taliban militants.

Afghan Interior Ministry spokeswoman Kari Said Hosti confirmed the incident and said two militants were wounded.