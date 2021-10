A military bus hit two mines near the President Bridge in the Syrian capital on Wednesday, TASS reports citing SANA news agency.

STEPANAKERT, OCTOBER 20, ARTSAKHPRESS: According to it, the explosive devices were triggered by a terrorist. At least 13 Syrian servicemen were killed in the attack, three were wounded.

Detonation specialists who arrived at the site of the incident disarmed another mine located nearby.