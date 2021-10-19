Artsakh is a sacred land for me. Yesayi Makhtesyan moved from the United States and settled in Artsakh's Haterk

Yesayi Makhtesyan's family is in the United States, but he decided to come to Artsakh, his Homeland.

STEPANAKERT, OCTOBER 19, ARTSAKHPRESS: Yesayi Makhtesyan has been alreday in the Haterk community of Artsakh’s Martakert region for several days. He came to live here. His sons will come next year.

"I have decided to be engaged in beekeeping in Haterk. There are good conditions for that in this community. I was warmly welcomed here. I have been provided with a house," Makhtesyan said.

Yesayi's godson, Gevorg Kirakosyan, has fallen during the recent war.

"I have friends in Yerevan, but I could not stay there, I came to Artsakh because it is a sacred land for me, I am not afraid of the enemy. Our enemy's dream is that no Armenian would live here. If we live in Artsakh, no one will be able to defeat us," Makhtesyan said.