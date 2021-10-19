Another house in Martuni renovated with the funding support of the Tufenkian Foundation

On October 19, as a part of the program implemented by the Tufenkian Charitable Foundation, the apartment of 27-year-old Hayk Hayriyan, a resident of Artsakh’s Martuni, who was wounded during the 44-day Artsakh War, was put into operation.

STEPANAKERT, OCTOBER 19, ARTSAKHPRESS: As “Artsakhpress” reports, Ruben Janbazyan, Director of Foreign Relations at the Tufenkian Charitable Foundation, said that the foundation stands by Artsakh and its people.

"In these difficult times, more than ever, we must support the people of Artsakh. Hayk, who fought for the sake of the homeland during the war, is one of today's heroes. “Tufenkian” could not remain indifferent to all this,” Janbazyan said, in particular.

The mother of the Hayriyan family, Nora Hayriyan, expressed her gratitude to the Tufenkian Charitable Foundation for supporting them in this difficult time.

"We got our apartment in 2006 as a large family. The roof of the house was damaged during the hostilities. Thanks to the foundation, today we live in our house with prosperous conditions," said N. Hayriyan.