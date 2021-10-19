Trump’s website defaced by Turkish hacker

Donald Trump’s website was defaced by computer hackers, who replaced part of the site with a message in Turkish, The Independent reported.

STEPANAKERT, OCTOBER 19, ARTSAKHPRESS: “Do not be like those who forget Allah, so Allah made them forget themselves. Here they really went astray,” read part of the message.

It also included an embedded YouTube video of a speech given by the country’s president, Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.

The hack was carried out by someone calling themselves RootAyyildiz.

The same hacker claimed responsibility for defacing Joe Biden’s website in November following the presidential election.

A declassified report released by the National Intelligence Council in March confirmed the group’s role in the day-long hack on vote.joebiden.com.

“In November, hackers promoting Turkish nationalist themes breached and defaced a website previously established for a candidate in the US presidential campaign, according to US cybersecurity press,” the NIC report stated.

Mr Biden’s website also displayed a message in Turkish with the country’s flag and a photo of the 34th Sultan of the Ottoman Empire, Abdul Hamid II.